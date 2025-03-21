McKenzie walked two, hit a batter and struck out two over one scoreless inning of relief in Friday's spring game against the Giants.

McKenzie, who made three Cactus League starts prior to Friday's relief appearance, managed to avoid damage despite loading the bases. He entered camp as one of several options competing for a spot in the rotation, but the right-hander's 8.18 ERA and location issues seemingly have the Guardians moving him to the bullpen.