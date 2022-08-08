McKenzie (8-8) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out eight in eight scoreless innings to earn the win over the Astros on Sunday.

McKenzie was charged with losses in his last two starts, but he was dominant while tossing just 91 pitches (66 strikes) over eight innings Sunday. He didn't get much run support from the Guardians' offense during the pitching duel, but he still managed to pick up his eighth win of the season. After giving up nine runs (eight earned) in 13 innings over his last two starts, it was encouraging to see the right-hander regain the dominance that he displayed when he posted a 0.34 ERA and 0.79 WHIP in 26.2 innings over his first four starts in July. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Toronto on Saturday.