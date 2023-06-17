McKenzie is getting an MRI in Phoenix on Friday on his right elbow, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Guardians will make a decision on whether he'll be able to return to the mound in the coming days or if he'll need a stint on the 15-day injured list after the results are released. Mckenzie was scratched from his start versus the Diamondbacks on Friday, and it's worth pointing out the right-hander missed the first couple of months of the season due to injury, as well. There should be an update on McKenzie's availability in the coming days.