McKenzie (7-7) took the loss against Boston on Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six batters over seven innings.

McKenzie held the Red Sox scoreless through five frames, but he fell behind when Xander Bogaerts tagged him for a three-run home run in the sixth inning. Cleveland's offense couldn't muster an adequate response, and McKenzie ended up with his seventh loss of the season. Despite the disappointing outcome, the right-hander pitched well overall, racking up 14 swinging strikes and completing seven innings for the third time in his past five starts. McKenzie was hit hard during his final two starts in June, but he's bounced back by allowing just five earned runs while posting a 33:9 K:BB over 33.2 innings in July.