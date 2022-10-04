McKenzie allowed one run on four hits over five frames against the Royals on Monday. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

McKenzie gave up a run in the third inning but otherwise worked a pretty clean outing. The 25-year-old righty ended his regular season by allowing three or fewer runs in his final 11 starts, posting a 2.27 ERA through 71.1 innings during that stretch. On the year, McKenzie registered an impressive 2.96 ERA with a 190:44 K:BB across 31 appearances (30 starts).