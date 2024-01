Beede signed a minor-league contract with the Guardians on Saturday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Beede spent last season with the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball, putting up a 4.08 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 75 innings. His ERA jumps up to 5.34 in 187 career innings as a major-leaguer, and Beede will most likely begin 2024 at Triple-A Columbus.