Freeman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 20-6 loss to the Twins.

Freeman has homered twice over his last four games, though that's in a stretch dating back to Aug. 26. The young infielder isn't seeing steady playing time as the Guardians instead lean on veterans while trying to compete for the AL Central lead. Freeman has added nine RBI, 15 runs scored and three stolen bases while slashing .238/.306/.354 over 126 plate appearances this season.