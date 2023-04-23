Cleveland optioned Freeman to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
The move opens up a spot on the 26-man roster for Logan Allen with Allen starting Sunday's game against the Marlins. The right-handed hitting infielder went 2-for-7 in a brief cup of coffee with the Guardians and will return to regular playing time in the International League.
