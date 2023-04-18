site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Tyler Freeman: Recalled from Triple-A
Freeman was recalled from Triple-A Columbus by the Guardians on Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Freeman is off to a blazing start at Columbus with a 1.100 OPS, two home runs and five stolen bases. The infielder might only be around for a few days while Enyel De Los Santos is on paternity leave.
