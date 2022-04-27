Freeman (shoulder) will report to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday and is expected to be activated from the 7-day injured list in advance of the affiliate's game against Louisville, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

Freeman looks ready to make his Triple-A debut and his first minor-league appearance since July 25 of last season after a nine-month recovery from a left shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery. The Guardians could initially look to manage Freeman's workload coming off the injury by deploying him as a designated hitter, but he's expected to eventually settle into an everyday role at shortstop, third base or second base. If Freeman is able to rediscover his pre-injury form and pick up where he left off at Akron -- he posted an .842 OPS in 180 plate appearances in 2021 -- he could be in store for his first big-league call-up at some point in the second half of the season.