Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

Freeman's RBI single in the seventh inning got the Guardians on the board, and he came around to score on a sacrifice fly. He's started to separate himself in a crowded battle for playing time, going 7-for-19 (.368) with two home runs and five RBI over his last six games. Freeman is slashing .222/.296/.413 with three homers, 12 RBI, three steals and 12 runs scored through 71 plate appearances as Cleveland's primary center fielder.