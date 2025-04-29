The Guardians selected Velasquez's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Velasquez is being promoted even after he posted a 6.00 ERA and 11:16 K:BB over 15 innings covering four starts with Columbus. He appears likely to be used only in mop-up duty.
