Bartlett (hamstring) was placed on the minor-league injured list at Single-A Lynchburg on Friday.

Bartlett dealt with a left hamstring strain last season, but he's on the injured list for his right hamstring this time around. The infielder has been solid with Lynchburg this season, batting .265/.398/.459 with two home runs, 17 RBI, 24 runs scored and a stolen base in 31 contests.