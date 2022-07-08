Benson is hitting .254/.421/.476 with 13 home runs, 14 steals and a 65:73 BB:K through 72 games with Triple-A Columbus this season.

Once considered a top-100 prospect, Benson fell flat on his face in Triple-A after being promoted last season, and given his lengthy track record of striking out and hitting for low batting averages, it was hard to expect much this year. However, after a so-so start to 2022 that saw Benson continuing his struggles to make contact, he's put together a stunning reversal over the last month. Over the course of his last 21 games, he's posted a .293/.500/.547 batting line with a stunning 32:19 BB:K -- that's a 29.6 percent walk rate and 17.6 percent strikeout rate. There's always going to be swing-and-miss in his game, but Benson's power, speed and patience make him an intriguing post-hype sleeper who's right on the doorstep of the big leagues.