Brennan is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's tilt against the Guardians.
Brennan has really struggled at the plate as of late, but his absence from the starting lineup has more to do with the fact that there's a southpaw on the mound for his opponent with Chris Sale starting for the Red Sox. Oscar Gonzalez is hitting fifth and playing right field for the series finale.
