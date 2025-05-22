default-cbs-image
The Guardians placed Brennan on the 10-day injured list Thursday with left forearm inflammation.

Brennan will be eligible to return from the IL on May 30, although it's not clear whether he has a chance for activation on that date. He's picked up just on hit in 11 at-bats since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus in mid-May.

