The Guardians placed Brennan on the 10-day injured list Thursday with left forearm inflammation.
Brennan will be eligible to return from the IL on May 30, although it's not clear whether he has a chance for activation on that date. He's picked up just on hit in 11 at-bats since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus in mid-May.
