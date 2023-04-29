Brennan went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a stolen base, a hit-by-pitch and two total runs scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Sox.

Brennan snapped an 0-for-9 funk with his long ball Friday, which was his first homer this season. The steal was his second of the campaign. The outfielder has slashed .218/.279/.345 with 10 RBI, eight runs scored and four doubles through 61 plate appearances. Brennan should continue to fill a strong-side platoon role in right field since Oscar Gonzalez has also struggled early in 2023.