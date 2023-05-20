Brennan went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 10-9 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Brennan is 5-for-15 (.333) over his last four games, but all of those hits were singles. The outfielder is slashing just .214/.257/.286 with a home run, four steals, 10 RBI, 11 runs scored and four doubles through 105 plate appearances. He should continue to see at least a strong-side platoon role in right field, though he hasn't shown enough to move out of the bottom half of the order.