Brennan is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
The Guardians will face a left-handed starting pitcher (Nick Lodolo) for the third game in a row, so the lefty-hitting Brennan will begin the contest on the bench once again. David Fry will replace Brennan in right field for the second straight day.
