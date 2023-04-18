Brennan is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

The lefty-hitting Brennan will give way to the righty-hitting Oscar Gonzalez in right field while Detroit brings southpaw Matthew Boyd to the hill for the series opener. The Tigers are starting another lefty (Eduardo Rodriguez) in the second game, so Brennan may end up sticking on the bench for both ends of the doubleheader.