Antunez (hamstring) was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list at Single A Lynchburg on Tuesday.

Antunez is dealing with some hamstring soreness. The outfield prospect was off to a good start in 2023, slashing .316/.409/.421 over 22 plate appearances prior to the injury. Assuming it doesn't cost him too much playing time, Antunez should eventually advance to High-A Lake County some time this year.