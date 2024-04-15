Curry allowed two hits and one walk over five scoreless innings but did not factor into the decision during Monday's 6-0 win over the Red Sox. He struck out three.

Curry was sharp during his first appearance of the season, matching Boston starter Kutter Crawford by piling up zeroes on the board, but the run support didn't come in time to allow him to walk away with the victory. Curry was activated prior to Monday's start after beginning the season dealing with a viral illness and is expected to take on a long-relief role moving forward. However, if he can string together more effective performances like his effort on Monday, Curry could see an opportunity in Cleveland's rotation.