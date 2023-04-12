Curry covered four innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 11-2 loss to the Yankees, striking out three while giving up three earned runs on four hits and one walk.

With Aaron Civale (oblique) landing on the 15-day injured list Monday, Curry looked to be a candidate to fill the opening in the rotation, but the right-hander's usage in long relief Tuesday took him out of the equation. Instead, Peyton Battenfield will get the first crack at replacing Civale in Wednesday's series finale versus the Yankees, while Curry and/or Triple-A Columbus starter Konnor Pilkington are likely next in line to join the rotation if Battenfield falters or if another Cleveland starter should join Civale on the IL.