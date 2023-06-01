Curry (2-0) allowed a run on a hit and a walk over one inning, earning the win Wednesday over the Orioles.

Curry has a win in each of his last two appearances, though he saw a six-inning scoreless streak snapped Wednesday. The right-hander was able to get the decision after an unusually poor four-inning start from Shane Bieber in a game that ended 12-8. Curry is now at a 2.45 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB through 29.1 innings in a low-leverage role.