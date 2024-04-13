Curry (illness) struck out one and allowed one earned run on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings in his second rehab start with Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Curry threw 59 pitches during the outing and looks poised to return from the 15-day injured list during the Guardians' upcoming series in Boston that begins Monday. Though Curry looked poised to begin the season in the Cleveland bullpen before falling victim to a viral illness, he could get a chance to slot in the rotation if he returns from the IL during the upcoming week. A doubleheader Saturday with the Yankees creates a temporary need for a sixth starter, and Curry could be called upon to fill the void either Tuesday or Wednesday in Boston.