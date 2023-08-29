Curry (3-3) allowed six runs on six hits and a walk over two innings Monday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Twins.

Curry gave up all six runs during a brutal second inning highlighted by Royce Lewis' grand slam. Over his last four appearances, Curry has been tagged with 15 runs in 15 innings, driving his season ERA to 4.10 through 79 frames. He's lost three consecutive decisions and hasn't earned a win since June 9. Curry is currently projected to face the Rays at home this weekend.