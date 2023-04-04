Curry allowed two runs over three hits while striking out three over five innings in Monday's 12-11 extra-inning win over the Athletics. He did not factor in the decision.

Zach Plesac was chased from the game after giving up six runs in one-plus innings. Curry stepped in for a long-relief assignment and limited the damage to a two-run home run by Ramon Laureano in the fifth inning. This was Curry's first appearance of the season, and while he's currently occupying a relief role, it's good to see him staying stretched out in case he's needed to step into the rotation. He threw 35 of 55 pitches for strikes and dialed up five swinging strikes. Barring injuries to any of the Guardians' starters, Curry's best chance of getting into the rotation could be if Hunter Gaddis continues to struggle.