Curry (3-0) allowed an unearned run on one hit over one inning to earn the win in Friday's 14-inning 10-9 win over the Astros.

The Guardians weren't quite out of bullpen options by the 14th inning, but putting Curry in was likely to eat innings if the marathon game continued. He gave up an RBI single to Kyle Tucker, but Cleveland rallied for two runs to end the contest. Curry has earned all three of his wins this season over his last four appearances despite allowing three runs (two earned) over seven innings in that span. He's at a 2.51 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB over 32.1 innings overall as a long-relief option.