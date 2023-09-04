Curry allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Rays. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Aside from Rene Pinto's two-run homer in the third inning, Curry turned in a sharp performance. It was a nice rebound for Curry after he was tagged with six runs in just two innings during his last start. He owns a 3.95 ERA this season but has registered a 4.85 ERA over 52 innings since his last win June 9. Curry's next start is currently lined up to be on the road against the Angels.