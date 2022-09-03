Curry, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday, will start Saturday's game against the Mariners.

He'll be one of two rookie pitchers starting for the Guardians on consecutive days, as Cody Morris made his MLB debut in Friday's 6-1 loss to Seattle after Cleveland placed rotation member Zach Plesac (hand) and Aaron Civale (forearm) on the 15-day injured list prior to the contest. Morris covered only two innings while serving as more of an opener, but Curry should be capable of giving the Guardians more length after he worked at least six frames in seven of his starts in the minors this season. Curry previously made his MLB debut as a spot starter back on Aug. 15, when he took a no-decision against the Tigers after giving up three earned runs on eight hits and one walk over five innings.