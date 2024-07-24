Curry didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Tigers, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out one batter.

Curry held Detroit off the board through his first three innings before surrendering a two-run homer to Wenceel Perez in the fourth. The 25-year-old Curry's logged a mediocre 4.98 ERA over 21.2 innings in the majors this season with a 1.25 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB, though he was impressive with Triple-A Columbus while posting a 2.21 ERA in his last four minor-league outings. Curry could remain in the Guardians' rotation until Matthew Boyd (elbow) is ready to to be activated from the IL. Curry currently lines up for a tough road matchup with the Phillies this weekend.