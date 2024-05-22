Curry did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Mets, allowing two runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

Curry got off to a strong start Tuesday, holding the Mets scoreless through his first four innings. However, after striking out Starling Marte to open the fifth, Curry gave up four straight hits, including a home run to Mark Vientos, as he was pulled from the game before he could qualify for the win. While the 25-year-old Curry held the Red Sox scoreless through five innings in his only other start with Cleveland this year, he'd been struggling mightily with Triple-A Columbus, pitching to an 11.22 ERA in his last five outings. Still, he could get another look in the big-league rotation with Carlos Carrasco (neck) going on the IL. Curry would tentatively line up for a road matchup with the Rockies in his next start.