Curry (0-1) took the loss during Saturday's 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Mariners, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and five walks in 4.1 innings. He failed to record a strikeout.

Making his second start of the campaign, Curry permitted three baserunners in both the first and second innings but limited the damage to one run in each frame. His fortune faded in the fifth when he walked the bases loaded with one out and the bullpen allowed two of the inherited runners to score, putting the 24-year-old in line for the loss. Curry has posted a decent 4.00 ERA across two levels in 21 Minor League starts, though he hasn't fared as well in the majors with six earned runs across 9.1 innings in two turns. He should stick in the Cleveland rotation due to injuries and is scheduled to take the mound again next weekend versus Minnesota.