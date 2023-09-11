Curry made a relief appearance in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Angels, giving up two earned runs on three hits and one walk over one inning while failing to strike out a batter.

Curry had started in nine of his previous 11 appearances, but he looks like he'll shift back into a bullpen role moving forward after Cleveland recently bolstered its rotation with the waiver-wire pickup of Lucas Giolito, who drew the start Saturday. The Guardians are expected to get Triston McKenzie (elbow) and Shane Bieber (elbow) back from the 60-day injured list later this month, so Curry may not have a path back to the rotation even if Cleveland loses another starting pitcher to an injury at some point in September.