Curry pitched two innings against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out one batter in a game that was suspended due to rain.

Curry endured a rough first inning during which he gave up three runs on four hits. The right-hander bounced back with a one-hit, scoreless second frame but wasn't able to go any further since the game was suspended due to rain before a pitch was thrown in the third. Curry thus won't factor in the decision when the game is ultimately concluded as part of a doubleheader Thursday.