Curry pitched two innings against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out one batter in a game that was suspended due to rain.
Curry endured a rough first inning during which he gave up three runs on four hits. The right-hander bounced back with a one-hit, scoreless second frame but wasn't able to go any further since the game was suspended due to rain before a pitch was thrown in the third. Curry thus won't factor in the decision when the game is ultimately concluded as part of a doubleheader Thursday.
More News
-
Guardians' Xzavion Curry: Tosses quality start Friday•
-
Guardians' Xzavion Curry: Tigers-Guardians postponed by rain•
-
Guardians' Xzavion Curry: Struggles in Tampa Bay•
-
Guardians' Xzavion Curry: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Guardians' Xzavion Curry: Staying in rotation•
-
Guardians' Xzavion Curry: Works in relief Tuesday•