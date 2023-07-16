The Guardians list Curry as their probable starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Curry was a starter throughout his minor-league career and received two starts during his first taste of the big leagues in 2022, but the Guardians have deployed him exclusively as a reliever thus far in 2023. Since he tossed a 20-pitch inning in relief Saturday in Texas and hasn't logged more than three frames in any appearance since beginning of May, Curry isn't expected to work deep enough into Monday's outing to qualify for the win. Instead, look for the Guardians to treat the series opener in Pittsburgh as more of a bullpen day.