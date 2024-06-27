The Guardians optioned Curry to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
Curry took the loss out of the bullpen for the Guardians on Wednesday versus the Orioles and finds himself back in the minors a day later. He'll be replaced by a fresh bullpen arm in Darren McCaughan.
