Curry is slated to start Sunday's game against the Phillies at Progressive Field, Andre Knott of Bally Sports Ohio reports.

After making his first 23 appearances of the season out of the bullpen, Curry stepped into the rotation Monday and kept the Pirates off the scoreboard while being limited to three innings and 39 pitches. Curry should be able to push into the 50-pitch and 4-to-5-inning range Sunday, and if he fares well again, the Guardians could opt to keep him in the rotation on a more permanent basis. If Curry struggles, however, the Guardians could reinstate Peyton Battenfield (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list the next time a fifth starter is required.