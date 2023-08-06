Curry did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits over five innings against the White Sox. He struck out four.

It was an efficient effort from Curry, who worked through five innings on just 65 pitches (45 for strikes), allowing just a pair of runs in the opening inning before dealing four scoreless frames. It was an encouraging performance from the 25-year-old Curry, who's likely to stick in the rotation while Cal Quantrill (shoulder), Triston McKenzie (elbow) and Shane Bieber (elbow) are all sidelined. Overall, Curry is 3-1 with an impressive 2.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB across 64 innings this season. He's currently lined up for a tough road matchup next week against the Rays.