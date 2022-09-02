Curry was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday and could start Saturday against the Mariners, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The Guardians have yet to announce a Saturday starter, but Curry is up as a corresponding move after Saturday's originally scheduled starter Aaron Civale was placed on the injured list due to forearm inflammation, and Curry and Civale were on the same pitching schedule. Curry made his big-league debut Aug. 15 against Detroit and gave up three earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three in five innings. He has a 4.21 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB in 51.1 innings over his last 10 starts in the minors.