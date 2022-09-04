Curry was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Curry took the loss Saturday against Seattle after giving up four runs (three earned) over 4.1 innings, and he'll now head back to Triple-A. Konnor Pilkington was recalled from Columbus in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Guardians' Xzavion Curry: Handed first loss•
-
Guardians' Xzavion Curry: Getting start Saturday•
-
Guardians' Xzavion Curry: Recalled, could start Saturday•
-
Guardians' Xzavion Curry: Back in Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Xzavion Curry: Yields three runs in debut•
-
Guardians' Xzavion Curry: Starting Game 2 of doubleheader•