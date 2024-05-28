The Guardians optioned Curry to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Curry was shelled for six earned runs in 3.1 innings during his last outing Monday, and the return of Eli Morgan (shoulder) from the injured list will leave the former as the odd man out of Cleveland's pitching staff. The 25-year-old Curry owns a 5.68 ERA through three starts in the majors and has performed even worse in Triple-A (8.79 ERA), though he still could return to Cleveland this year if a spot opens up in the big-league rotation.