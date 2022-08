Curry was called up from Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Curry is set to make his major-league debut Monday, facing the Tigers in Game 2. The 24-year-old has produced a 3.09 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 33 strikeouts over 32 innings in six starts with Columbus this season. Curry will likely return to Triple-A following Monday's outing.