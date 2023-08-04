Curry will start Sunday's game against the White Sox and remain in the Guardians' rotation going forward, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

He will start getting stretched out to remain in the rotation indefinitely, but Curry may not be able to go deep enough Sunday to qualify for the win. He has not logged more than three innings in any of his last 10 appearances and has a 2.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 22 innings over that stretch.