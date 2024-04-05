Curry (illness) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out seven over 2.2 innings in his rehab start Thursday versus Triple-A Omaha.

Curry came down with a respiratory virus late in spring training, so he's getting back up to speed in the minors. The right-hander is not guaranteed to join the major-league roster once activated from the injured list -- it's possible the Guardians option him to Triple-A Columbus to allow him to continue to build up as a starter, or they could keep him around as a multi-inning reliever.