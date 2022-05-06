Curry went five innings for Double-A Akron against Richmond on Wednesday, striking out eight while allowing a single run on two hits and a walk.

This was his longest and best outing of what's been a somewhat uneven season so far -- Curry has allowed one or no runs in three of his five starts, but he gave up a combined 10 runs in 7.2 innings across his other two starts. Despite the inconsistency, Curry is carrying an impressive 31:8 K:BB across 21.2 innings, and his 3.90 FIP and 1.18 WHIP indicate that there's some bad luck in his 4.98 ERA. He will need to get better at limiting homers, though -- that was a bit of an issue last year (1.2 HR/9), and he's already given up four this year (1.7 HR/9).