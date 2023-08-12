Curry was charged with five runs on six hits and two walks over five-plus innings Friday, taking a no-decision in a 9-8 loss to the Rays. He struck out one.

Curry retired the side in order each of the first two innings but then labored in the third inning as the Rays sent eight men to the plate and scored three runs. He then bounced back with a scoreless fourth and fifth, but a double and then a Isaac Paredes two-run homer in the sixth ended his night. In addition to just one strikeout, Curry managed only two whiffs among 70 pitches. He could get another start because of the Guardians' injury situation, but fantasy managers can probably do better.