Curry (0-1) allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits and two walks over 3.1 innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Rockies.

Curry gave up one run through three frames before a disastrous fourth inning. The Rockies piled on six runs, capped off by Charlie Blackmon's three-run homer. Curry gave up two runs through 9.1 innings in his first two MLB starts this season but saw his ERA jump to 5.68 after Monday's rough outing. He's currently in line for a home matchup with the Nationals this weekend but it's unclear if he'll get another turn in the rotation.