Curry (3-4) allowed an unearned run and walked two batters over one-third of an inning, taking the extra-inning loss versus the Giants on Wednesday.

Curry's two walks loaded the bases, and LaMonte Wade's sacrifice fly was enough for the Giants to walk it off in the 10th inning. This was Curry's second consecutive relief appearance. The right-hander has pitched to a 4.10 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 61:26 K:BB through 85.2 innings over 36 appearances (nine starts) this season. There's currently no room for him in Cleveland's rotation, and with Shane Bieber (elbow) still a possibility to return before the end of the year, Curry will likely remain in the bullpen.