Curry (3-1) took the loss Friday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over three innings against the White Sox. He did not record a strikeout.

Luis Robert touched him up for a homer in the first inning. As has been the case for Curry in every outing since April, he was capped at three innings, and this time he was stuck with his first loss of the campaign. He's pitched well with a 2.98 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 57.1 innings, but in this role Curry's fantasy utility is limited mostly to AL-only formats.